NetApp (NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetApp provides enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services. The company is benefitting from strong product adoption, increasing deal wins, and expanding customer base across varied geographies. Moreover, the company’s transition to data fabric strategy (a software-defined approach to data management) is expanding business opportunities. Further, the company increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships, which contributed to overall revenue growth. Management remains hopeful about making the most of the exponential rate of data growth with its cloud-integrated all-flash solutions that fit well with hybrid cloud infrastructure. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, declining OEM revenues and competition remain the headwinds.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.42.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NetApp has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $666,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $682,865.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $212,403.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,943. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 27,092.2% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,909,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $164,002,000 after buying an additional 1,902,413 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 270.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8,411.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,696,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,276 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 388.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

