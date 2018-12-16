New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.68 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

