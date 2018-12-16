Newfield Exploration (NFX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.95

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 192144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFX. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 604.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,569,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,275 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,428,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,784,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,736,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,365,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX)

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

