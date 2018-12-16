NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

NEWTEK Business Services has a payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 102.01%. Research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Singular Research reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

