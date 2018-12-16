NI (NODK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NI stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.44. NI has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Get NI alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 428,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NI by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NI during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NI by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.