NIO (NIO) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.75. NIO shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 10745853 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $105,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities.

