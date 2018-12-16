NiSource (NI) & Unitil (UTL) Head to Head Analysis

NiSource (NYSE:NI) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. NiSource pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unitil pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unitil has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. NiSource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NiSource and Unitil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $4.87 billion 2.09 $128.50 million $1.21 22.72 Unitil $406.20 million 1.89 $29.00 million $2.06 25.11

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than Unitil. NiSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of NiSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Unitil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NiSource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Unitil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NiSource and Unitil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 1 6 6 0 2.38 Unitil 1 0 1 0 2.00

NiSource presently has a consensus price target of $27.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.33%. Unitil has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. Given NiSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NiSource is more favorable than Unitil.

Risk and Volatility

NiSource has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unitil has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NiSource and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource -1.82% 9.30% 2.13% Unitil 7.65% 9.65% 2.66%

Summary

NiSource beats Unitil on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 469,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a net capability of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 105,000 electric customers and 81,300 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

