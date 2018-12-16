Nissan Motor (NSANY) Given Media Impact Rating of -1.25

Media coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news sentiment score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Nomura downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Nissan Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

