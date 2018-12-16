No BS Crypto Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $157,844.00 and approximately $95,390.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.02308301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00141987 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00179474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030842 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030581 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000105 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,175,427,553 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

