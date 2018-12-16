Nord/LB Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) a €58.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.45 ($74.94).

FRA FRE opened at €42.01 ($48.85) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

