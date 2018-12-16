Northcoast Research Weighs in on United Rentals, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for United Rentals in a report released on Thursday, December 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the construction company will earn $19.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.60.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research set a $190.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $158.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.

URI opened at $105.80 on Friday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,517,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after acquiring an additional 564,954 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,143,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,951,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 382,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,621,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,276.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.