Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $313,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,697.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $157,019.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,429.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,744,513 shares of company stock valued at $795,100,779 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $68.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

