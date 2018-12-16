Nucor (NUE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Nucor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.67.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/nucor-nue-issues-q4-earnings-guidance.html.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.