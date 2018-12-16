Oliver Ian Chrzan Sells 70,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 70,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oliver Ian Chrzan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, December 7th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $214,140.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $235,860.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $230,460.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $229,740.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 24,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,005,120.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $250,440.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $270,840.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $250,380.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $248,940.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $1,256,100.00.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.67, a P/E/G ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in CarGurus by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,312,000 after buying an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,516,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CarGurus by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after buying an additional 335,029 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 251,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,312,000 after buying an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/oliver-ian-chrzan-sells-70000-shares-of-cargurus-inc-carg-stock.html.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.