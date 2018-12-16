Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) Director Acquires C$12,147.00 in Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Director Brian Ross Newman bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,147.00.

Brian Ross Newman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 21st, Brian Ross Newman bought 500 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$23,625.00.

Shares of TSE:OLY traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$41.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 993. Olympia Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$29.52 and a 1 year high of C$51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.05%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plan, Foreign Exchange, ATM, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

