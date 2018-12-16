Omicron Price Reaches $0.0783 on Major Exchanges (OMC)

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Omicron has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Omicron has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omicron coin can now be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00001190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00791831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00022162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00001379 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About Omicron

Omicron (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. The official website for Omicron is delta.investments.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Omicron Coin Trading

Omicron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

