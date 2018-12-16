ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 534,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 34.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,492,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,609 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

Shares of OKE opened at $60.19 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/oneok-inc-oke-holdings-increased-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.