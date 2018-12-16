Oppenheimer Analysts Give Biogen (BIIB) a $380.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $314.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Biogen has a 52-week low of $249.17 and a 52-week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 25.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

