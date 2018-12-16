Opus Bank (OPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

OPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Opus Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 price objective on Opus Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Opus Bank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPB opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $656.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

