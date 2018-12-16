Orange SA (ORA) Receives €16.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.99 ($19.76).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

