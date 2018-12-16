OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.46

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 32085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Several brokerages have commented on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a market cap of $701.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 352.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,480,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 810,442 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 583.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 710,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 606,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth $8,489,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 520.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 499,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

