Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.03. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 7.4% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,607,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,514,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 30.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,475,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,947,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 274,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,778,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

