Oxford Industries (OXM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.43.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.12. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $233.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

