Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,614,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,469,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,230,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,821,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,768,000 after purchasing an additional 670,146 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

