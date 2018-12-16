Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 79,983 CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1,236.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.11. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.03 million. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $321,517.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. David bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

