Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 5,228 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,668,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 238,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,338,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 93,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $440,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $1,548,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,021. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seattle Genetics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $60.48 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

