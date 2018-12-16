Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,103.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,687,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,673,000 after buying an additional 3,519,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,429,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,638,000 after buying an additional 1,122,642 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,646.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 821,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 803,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 430.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 791,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.4% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,606,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,051,000 after buying an additional 667,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

