Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,818 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,519,000 after acquiring an additional 234,640 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,110,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,769,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2,207.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 86,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

