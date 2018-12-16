Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 313,239 Shares of Xerox Corp (XRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 313,239 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 20.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xerox by 47.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after buying an additional 562,228 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth $2,376,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Xerox by 39.1% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 137,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Xerox by 20.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $108,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $83,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NYSE:XRX opened at $24.45 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

