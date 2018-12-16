Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Retrophin Inc (RTRX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Retrophin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 315.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter worth $141,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 100.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.19. Retrophin Inc has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.36 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Steve Aselage sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $266,733.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,174.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Rote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $120,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $499,631.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,110 shares of company stock worth $863,898. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Retrophin Inc (RTRX)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/panagora-asset-management-inc-takes-1-58-million-position-in-retrophin-inc-rtrx.html.

Retrophin Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.