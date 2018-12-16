Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,874 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Patterson Companies worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,341,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,399,000 after buying an additional 338,299 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,994,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,216,000 after acquiring an additional 196,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,773,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after acquiring an additional 124,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,127,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,226,000 after acquiring an additional 416,664 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCO. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.54.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

