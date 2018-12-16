Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $832,700,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,095,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,378,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,445,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 26.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,969,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $787,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $2,328,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,992.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $85,724.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,612.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,222 shares of company stock valued at $34,257,412. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.22 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Nomura dropped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.96.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

