Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential (ASCL)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASCL. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 529 ($6.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 465.88 ($6.09).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 369.80 ($4.83) on Thursday. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 303.70 ($3.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 421 ($5.50).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.