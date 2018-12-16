Pennon Group (PNN) Receives “Equal weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNN. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pennon Group to a sector performer rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Monday, November 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 758 ($9.90) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 788.13 ($10.30).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

LON:PNN opened at GBX 716.80 ($9.37) on Thursday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600.23 ($7.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 947.23 ($12.38).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a GBX 12.84 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.