Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market capitalization of $5,667.00 and approximately $511.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003771 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 16,879,850 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,199 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

