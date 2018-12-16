PepsiCo (PEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo is witnessing strained margins for quite some time due to operating and commodity cost inflation, including higher transportation costs and stepped-up advertising expense. This trend is likely to continue through the rest of 2018. Additionally, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales, which has caused sluggishness in beverage category. Further, unfavorable foreign exchange rates are headwinds. However, PepsiCo's shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Moreover, the company posted impressive third-quarter 2018 results, which also marked 11th straight earnings beat. Also, sales outpaced estimates in five of the last seven quarters. Further, strong performances in the company’s international division, propelled by higher revenue growth in developing and emerging markets are encouraging.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEP. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of PEP opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock valued at $22,663,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 351.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 268.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

