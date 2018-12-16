Phoenix Global Mining (PGM) Shares Down 10.3%

Phoenix Global Mining Ltd (LON:PGM) shares were down 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). Approximately 106,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 218,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

About Phoenix Global Mining (LON:PGM)

Phoenix Global Mining Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, tungsten, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property located in the Alder Creek mining district, Custer county, Idaho.

