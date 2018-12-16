Phoenix New Media (FENG) & PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (PBSFY) Financial Review

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) and PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix New Media and PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media -1.07% -0.60% -0.43% PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR 10.94% 39.90% 7.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Phoenix New Media and PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phoenix New Media currently has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 172.59%. Given Phoenix New Media’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Phoenix New Media is more favorable than PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

Phoenix New Media has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phoenix New Media and PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $242.09 million 0.99 $5.75 million $0.08 41.50 PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR $4.61 billion 0.91 $532.37 million N/A N/A

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media.

Dividends

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Phoenix New Media does not pay a dividend.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, fashion, entertainment, automobiles, live broadcasting, we-media, military affairs, sports, history, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com, as well as v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, online video subscription services, and pay-per-view online video services. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides news feeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live broadcasting, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, and Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet Website; and Fanyue Novel, a digital reading application that provides fee-based Internet literatures. In addition, the company offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

About PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. The Digital Entertainment segment provides online video include maxdome, a pay-video-on-demand portal; and Studio71, a digital studio. It is also involved in the areas of artist management, music, and live entertainment. The Digital Ventures & Commerce segment includes online travel vertical, online price comparison, and online dating area, as well as vertical lifestyle commerce and the SevenVentures business. The Content Production & Global Sales segment produces and sells programming content under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

