Photronics (PLAB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Photronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

PLAB stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $52,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,830 shares of company stock valued at $124,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,656,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,011,000 after acquiring an additional 652,680 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $4,990,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $4,625,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 291,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 58.2% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 646,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 238,023 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

