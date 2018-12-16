Piggycoin (PIGGY) Reaches Market Cap of $95,864.00

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Piggycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Piggycoin has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. Piggycoin has a total market capitalization of $95,864.00 and $3.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Piggycoin Profile

Piggycoin (CRYPTO:PIGGY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 491,418,022 coins. The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Piggycoin’s official website is piggy-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Piggycoin

Piggycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Piggycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Piggycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

