Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) Short Interest Update

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,763,327 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 24,491,865 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,777,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $10,089,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $9,309,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $9,031,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $8,990,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $130,173,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $30.48.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.03 million for the quarter.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Pinduoduo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

