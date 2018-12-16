Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan, which allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares on Thursday, December 13th. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 12th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.46.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $137.14 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

