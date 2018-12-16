Pivotal Software (PVTL) PT Raised to $28.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pivotal Software to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.23.

PVTL opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Pivotal Software has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $516,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,592 shares of company stock worth $2,012,356 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 118,168 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 2,772.5% in the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,726,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,666,250 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,991,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

