PJT Partners (PJT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.15

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 120434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised PJT Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised PJT Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

The stock has a market cap of $897.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.79.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $140.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,332,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,081,000 after acquiring an additional 480,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after acquiring an additional 235,094 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,206,000 after acquiring an additional 590,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 913,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

