PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Hits $4.52 on Major Exchanges

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.02 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00138686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

