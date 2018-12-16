PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,063 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 20.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Athene by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Athene by 3.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Athene by 29.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Athene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $4,340,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,587,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,065,766.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,645.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,000 shares of company stock worth $9,561,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $67.00 price objective on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

