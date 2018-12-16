PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 258.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,675,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,437 shares during the last quarter.

MNK stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

