PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3,128.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after buying an additional 1,188,430 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,569,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 140.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 537,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after buying an additional 313,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $21,243,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $542.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,628,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

