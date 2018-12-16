PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,552,419.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $444,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,092,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,562,884.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

