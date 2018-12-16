Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of AutoZone worth $31,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $871.24 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $590.76 and a twelve month high of $896.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.00 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 59.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus reduced their target price on AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.41.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.00, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.62, for a total value of $524,285.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,777 shares of company stock valued at $67,875,079. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

